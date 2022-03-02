‘Astonishing how screwed up’ Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is going: Retired general

Novikov explained how two twin babies were orphaned after a Russian bomb killed both of their parents, but the two were quickly adopted.

"That's what I love Ukraine for," he said.



He also shared a story of Roma who stole a Russia tank.

"Those kind of stories keep happening. It gives you hope and a lesson I have learned from a week of this ordeal so far is if you try to get rid of sadness, depression, desperation, whatever, you know, it is just an experience. Hopefully, we're going to learn from it and be better for it. If you adopt that attitude, there's no need to run, it will end well. You just need to know it."

He offered hope for overcoming the invasion.

"We are — the best analogy is we are a John Wick of a country. We are peaceful and go about the daily lives, brag about sports as humans and then like if you mess with us, that's a whole other story and that's what you see now," he said.

Watch: