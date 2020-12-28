$600 stimulus relief to start being deposited before New Years Day: report

President Donald Trump on Sunday signed coronavirus stimulus legislation after waiting days after it was passed and complaining about the bill on Twitter between rounds of golf while he vacationed in Florida.

Had Trump signed the bill after it passed one week ago on Monday, the Treasury Department believed they could get the $600 stimulus directly deposited into bank accounts by the end of 2020, with the remaining paper checks delivered by the middle of January.

Trump did not immediately sign the bill, complicating the plans to quickly deliver the relief. But the Treasury Department still hopes to be able to begin delivering checks before the end of the year, NBC News reporter Josh Lederman reports.

On Sunday, NBC News reported Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is vacationing at a private resort in Mexico.