Ahmaud Arbery's mom feels betrayed after DOJ cuts deal with his murderers: 'They went behind my back'
The mother of Ahmaud Arbery is livid after federal prosecutors cut a deal with two of the three white men accused of hate crimes charges over their murder of her son.

"They went behind my back. I’m totally, totally upset. My anxiety is over the roof," Wanda Cooper-Jones told The New York Times.

Cooper-Jones says she told the DOJ she was opposed to the deal and would attempt to convince a federal judge to reject the plea agreement during a Monday hearing.

"I have made it clear at every possible moment that I do not agree to offer these men a plea deal of any kind. I have been completely betrayed by the DOJ's lawyers," Cooper-Jones said in a statement.

Family attorney Lee Merritt worried the plea agreement would allow the men "to transfer to preferred Federal Custody.

"This back room deal represents a betrayal to the Arbery family who is devastated," Merritt wrote.

