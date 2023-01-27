Newt Gingrich remains the king of presidential campaign debt

Newt still owes a mountain of loot.

According to paperwork filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission and reviewed by Raw Story, Newt Gingrich's 2012 presidential campaign committee remains more than $4.63 million in debt.

More than 50 companies and individuals are listed as creditors of Gingrich's old presidential committee, including Gingrich himself.

Other well-known entities that are still owed money by the Gingrich campaign include: Comcast ($1,539), FedEx ($33,732), the late Herman Cain ($16,525), Twitter ($9013), and Verizon ($862).

More than $138,000 is owed to Event Strategies LLC, while other several media and production companies are still owed money from the campaign.

Gingrich's campaign had failed to pay down any of this lingering debt for most of the past decade, even as Gingrich himself frequently raises money on behalf of other Republican entities such as the National Republican Congressional Committee and former President Donald Trump.

Gingrich, a former speaker of the House of Representatives and a prominent Republican Party figure, has spoken frequently about the issue of debt.

He has criticized the use of government borrowing and stimulus spending as a means of addressing economic problems. Gingrich has also called for a constitutional amendment to balance the federal budget.

Gingrich frequently uses the issue to criticize the Democratic Party.



He also isn't the only former presidential candidate to still owe significant amounts of money to creditors.

Former 2012 and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum, for one, reported that his still-technically-active presidential campaign committees together owe almost $1 million to a variety of campaign contractors — and Santorum personally.