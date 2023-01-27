Capitol rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick slapped with six-year prison sentence

Julian Khater, the Capitol rioter who confessed to pepper-spraying the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on January 6th, 2021, got slapped with an 80-month prison sentence on Friday.
CBS News reports that federal Judge Thomas Hogan handed down Khater's sentence, which also included a $10,000 fine, in front of a courthouse packed with Sicknick's one-time colleagues and fellow officers.
Although a coroner's report listed Sicknick's death as from natural causes, the former Capitol Police Officer suffered a stroke in the aftermath of the January 6th riots that the report stated were due to "acute brainstem and cerebellar infarcts due to acute basilar artery thrombosis."
In presenting its evidence against Khater, the government presented surveillance footage showing him retrieving a bottle of pepper spray from the backpack of codefendant George Tanios that he would go on to deploy against Sicknick.
"Khater's attack, in conjunction with attacks from hundreds of other rioters, resulted in the collapse of the police line," the government argued. "Khater's first victim was United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick."
Although Khater has not been charged in Sicknick's death, CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane notes that he and former President Donald Trump are facing a civil wrongful death suit filed by Sicknick's former girlfriend.