'A fairy tale world': Melania Trump reportedly sheltering her son as legal problems swirl around Donald

While her husband is busy fending off legal challenges and running for president for a third time, Melania Trump is prioritizing her son.

The former first lady is living with her parents and 17-year-old son Barron at her husband’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, where she’s mostly keeping to herself, People magazine reports.

"Melania's friends are her family members," PEOPLE reports, citing a Palm Beach source.

"Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren't friends. They don't get together and gab or socialize. She has always surrounded herself with family. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new."

Melania Trump remains concerned about her husband’s legal trouble, the report said.

Donald Trump is facing four separate criminal investigations, including a probe into alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

"Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," the source said.

"Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

Melania Trump is doing what she can to keep her family sheltered from the real world, the reports said.

"They live in a fairy tale world and just deal with things as they come and seem to survive pretty well," the source says. "They do what is possible to get past the problems without disrupting their lifestyle."