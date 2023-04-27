'A harasser and an abuser': Donald Trump seethes at special counsel Jack Smith
Former president Donald Trump during an interview with Newsmax. (Screenshot)

Former President Donald Trump released another angry video on Thursday projecting his frustration over United States Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith's criminal investigation into the classified materials that he hoarded at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In his rant, Trump — while referring to himself in the third person — alleged that President Joe Biden's document snafu was also a crime, even though no such evidence has emerged implicating Biden in an illegal act.

Trump also accused Smith of having a personal vendetta against him, which, again, is not based on any tangible proof.

"Biden is guilty of obstruction. 1,850 boxes unchecked. Many found in Chinatown, heavy on classified documents. He has been totally uncooperative, won't show the documents under any circumstances, and is fighting like hell. I very simply went by the Presidential Records Act. Very importantly, it was designed and written for this purpose. Have a right to declassify and did absolutely nothing wrong, but was purposely given by the DOJ and Biden, a Trump-hating prosecutor, Jack Smith," Trump seethed.

"He's a Trump hater. His wife's a Trump hater. His family's a Trump hater. They all hate Trump. They hate him with a passion," Trump whined of the Smiths. "They'll do anything they can to hurt Trump. But he's a harasser and an abuser of our people. In order to obstruct and interfere with the 2020 presidential election, that's why they're doing it. We're leading by a lot in the polls. If I weren't, I believe it would all stop, or if I weren't running, I believe it would all stop immediately, but that's not gonna happen. The public will not stand for this unequal treatment. Joe Biden is guilty. I am not at all. Thank you very much."