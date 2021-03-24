Wealthy GOP conspiracy theorist settles lawsuit with Seth Rich family: report
The brother of murdered Democratic staffer Seth Rich has settled a lawsuit against a conservative businessman who pushed conspiracy theories about his slaying.

Lawyers for Aaron Rich announced in court papers that they had settled his lawsuit against wealth manager Ed Butowsky over his work with Fox News reporters alleging the slain Democratic National Committee staffer was somehow involved in leaking stolen emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 election campaign, reported The Daily Beast.

Fox News eventually retracted one 2017 story pushing the baseless conspiracy theory, which claims Hillary Clinton has Rich murdered over the emails, which were stolen by Russian hackers and publicized by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

Butowsky had claimed Aaron Rich was also involved in the stolen emails, and the Republican wealth manager issued an apology on Jan. 14 to the Rich family and admitted he never had "physical proof" of his claims.

"I take full responsibility for my comments and I apologize for any pain I have caused," Butowsky wrote. "I sincerely hope the Rich family is able to find out who murdered their son and bring this tragic chapter in their lives to a close."

Fox News settled a lawsuit with Rich's parents in November, which kept Sean Hannity and other on-air talent from testifying under oath in the case.

Aaron Rich settled with Butowsky's co-defendant, conspiracy theorist Matt Couch, in January.

Terms of the settlements were not disclosed.