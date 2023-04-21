Ex-Fox News producer can still drag the network through hell — even after Dominion settlement: attorney
Fox News managed to avert a protracted, embarrassing trial by forking over $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems in a settlement over their promotion of election conspiracy theories in 2020. But their legal problems are far from over, starting with a pair of lawsuits from former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Friday, Grossberg attorney Gerry Filippatos explained how solid he believes these cases are.

"You are the attorney representing Abby in her ongoing lawsuit against Fox News," said Wallace. "I think there's some mistake to think that these matters are closed, but they are not at all."

"Not at all closed," Filippatos agreed. "Abby has two lawsuits. One in Delaware, where she is essentially alleging there was a civil conspiracy to throw her under the bus, get her to testify falsely, to cover up Fox's misdoings in that case, and that case is ongoing in delaware."

The other, Filippatos continued, is "a case in the Southern District of New York, which is a very unique, even for me who has been doing this for 30 years, practicing employment discrimination law,"

That case, he added, is a "uniquely strong case alleging gender discrimination, glass ceiling discrimination, failure to promote, she didn't get an executive producer spot, although she was a one-woman show along with Maria Bartiromo and then ultimately was replaced by a man, and then even worse, jumped out of the frying pan into the fire and went to the Tucker Carlson show where she was subjected to one of the most vile, toxic work environments I have seen in my 30 years of practice."

Fox News continues to deny all allegations made by Grossberg against the company.

