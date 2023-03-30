Texas teen entrepreneurs turn table on racist bullies
KBTX-TV

A group of Texas teens turned the tables on some racist bullies from their high school.

Three Black teens from College Station -- Aiden Berryman, Chuk Obiazi and Braelon Ray -- recently started a business called ABC Yard and Cleaning, and they got a call last week from a new customer asking for power washing and car detailing services, but when they arrived the following day they learned the request was a hoax, reported KBTX-TV.

When they asked for an explanation, they got back racist and derogatory text messages.

“At first I was kind of shocked," said Aiden, "and wasn’t really sure what to feel."

The teens then learned that some of their classmates at A&M Consolidated High School, where they're juniors, were behind the prank.

“Things like that aren’t okay and not tolerated here, and the majority know what to do and what’s right,” said Brittany Berryman, Aiden's mother.

She shared the hateful messages, which were sent by a group of Black and white students, on her Facebook page, and the teens quickly found their business calendar full of appointments.

“I do think in the end it’s turned out really well for us,” Aiden said.

The school district launched an investigation, even though the incident occurred off campus, but privacy policies prevented them from disclosing what disciplinary actions were taken.

