Trump-backed AG candidate vows prosecutions off of debunked '2000 Mules' movie

Donald Trump's candidate to be attorney general in Arizona vowed prosecutions based on the debunked "2000 Mules" movie by Dinesh D’Souza.
D'Souza, who was pardoned by Donald Trump after he pleaded guilty to election fraud in 2014, has claimed his movie offers proof of election fraud.
But FactCheck.org said, "the supposed evidence is speculative and does not provide the 'definitive' proof that Trump and the filmmakers claim."
"Reuters Fact Check examined the main claims presented in the film and did not find any concrete evidence definitively showing proof of fraud," the publication reported.
Arizona AG hopeful Abe Hamadeh told Right Side Broadcasting Network that he would prosecute based on the movie at a Trump rally in Prescott Valley.
"Abe Hamadeh knows what happened in the 2020 Election, and will enforce voting laws so that our Elections are Free and Fair again," Trump said in his June endorsement. "Abraham Hamadeh will restore law and order to Arizona, and he has my complete and total endorsement!
Hamadeh has also been endorsed by Ric Grenell, Kash Patel, Wendy Rogers, and Bernie Kerik.
\u201cAbe Hamadeh: "Next November let's remind them what the law is." Join us for the rally: https://t.co/OX6GNLvoyq\u201d— RSBN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@RSBN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1658531308