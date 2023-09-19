Accused murderer's lawyers blame killing of 2 teens on 'ritualistic sacrifice' by white nationalists

Attorneys for a man charged with the murders of two Indiana women are claiming the victims died in a "ritualistic sacrifice" conducted by white nationalists, NBC5 reported.
Richard Allen's lawyers said several white nationalists practicing the religion Odinism "ritualistically sacrificed" victims Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana back in 2017. Evidence found at the crime scene included symbols "in the form of runes made up of sticks and fashioned with tree branches," according to NBC5's report.
Defense attorneys said the evidence was left behind by Odinites, who practice a racist version of the Norse pagan religion known as Asatru.
"According to the filings, detectives previously obtained information that connected two groups of men who practiced Odinism to the murders, one in or near Delphi and another that lived in Rushville," NBC5's report stated.
"Writing in the court documents, defense attorneys stated that a letter regarding the possible connection between the killings and the group practicing Odinisim in Rushville was withheld by the prosecution. The attorneys accused prosecutors, as well as multiple law enforcement officers, from hiding information about the Odinist connections to the murders, the documents revealed."
Allen, 52, was arrested on murder charges in October of last year.
