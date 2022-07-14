Indiana begs Supreme Court to help put abortion ban into effect after story about Ohio rape survivor
News broke last week that a 10-year-old rape survivor in Ohio was forced to travel to Indiana because she was impregnated after being sexually assaulted. She was ultimately six weeks and three days along, putting her three days over the Ohio ban.

Republicans responded to the news story by claiming that it was false. On Monday, Ohio Attorney General David Yost, a Republican proclaimed that if the story was true he would have known about it. There was a police report filed and it wasn't until the following days the police secured a confession from the alleged rapist.

Indiana has been part of the story insofar as they are a nearby state where abortion isn't banned for a 10-year-old rape survivor, but Republicans want that to change, CNN.com explained.

According to the report, the state asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to move faster to transmit the Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade to the federal court where a 2017 Indiana law is being fought.

Despite the Court issuing the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe, they still told the US Court of Appeals in the 7th Circuit to look again at the Indiana law.

"Under Supreme Court rules, the justices would set that process in motion by transmitting their mandate by July 25. In an emergency application filed with the court Thursday, however, the state asked the court to speed up the process," CNN explained.

“Immediate transmittal of this Court’s judgment is necessary to avoid inflicting further irreparable harm to the State of Indiana,” Solicitor General Thomas M. Fisher said in a statement.

Ironically, Justice Amy Coney Barrett has jurisdiction over the 7th Circuit, but she was also sitting on the 7th Circuit when the case was pending, so it could be handed to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to review.

