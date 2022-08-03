'Abortion is on the ballot this November': Dem senators hail 'huge' victory in Kansas
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) talks to reporters in Washington this month. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democratic Senators on Capitol Hill Wednesday agreed that the vote in Kansas over abortion access further proves that the Supreme Court got it wrong on Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health.

Speaking to Raw Story, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) called the election results an "enlightened finding."

"This is a country of different beliefs," she said. "We're not all unilateral. So, it didn't surprise me."

A group of faith leaders in Florida and other states have launched lawsuits about religious freedom after anti-abortion laws were passed in the states that declare life to begin at conception or at any point prior to viability. Under Judaism, for example, life begins at the first breath and prior to that it is known as a life "under construction," wrote Rabbi Goldie Milgram.

"For decades, the Catholic bishops and Evangelical right-wing have claimed a singular religious high ground on the issue of abortion rights, and tried to label anyone opposed to their views as ‘secularists,'" said Marci Hamilton, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, who is representing the group of faith leaders in Florida. "Yet there are millions of Americans whose deeply held religious beliefs, speech and conduct are being substantially burdened by restrictive abortion bans."

Some religions prioritize the life of the person carrying the fetus.

Lama Karma Chotso, a Buddhist leader in Miami-Dade County, Florida said in the lawsuit his fellow lamas should be able to counsel Buddhists "to use self-determination to make choices to access abortion services and birth control with no restriction on movement, autonomy, type, or timing."

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) called the Kansas decision "huge" and noted that it "sends a strong message to voters around the country that abortion is on the ballot this November."

When it comes to conservatives who also need access to reproductive health, Padilla said "We will do everything that we can do to make it clear to voters the contrast of who stands with women and their right to access abortion care and who doesn't."

Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) didn't seem all that surprised by the outcome in Kansas, saying that it "mirrors what we believe to be the views of most Americans whether they be Democrat, Republican or Independent." Across the board, there are supporters who believe that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was the right one.

"Whether you happen to be Democrat, Republican or Independent, a lot of women and men believe that a woman should be in control within certain limits, of the reproductive decisions she makes," Carper continued. "It shouldn't be decided by men, largely in this case, it's going to be decided by law. There are folks who brought together Roe v. Wade all those years ago and they largely got it right, and Kansas would suggest they still got it right."

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.

