Even some female Trump voters are furious about Roe getting overturned: focus group leader

Democrats' midterm election hopes were boosted this week when they won an upset victory in New York's 19th Congressional District, despite the fact that inflation remains high and President Joe Biden's approval ratings remain stuck in the low 40s.

One explanation that's been floated for Democrats' unexpected success has been voter anxiety about the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade that has endangered reproductive rights for every American woman.

Huffington Post's Jonathan Cohn this week talked with Ana Greenberg, a researcher who conducts focus groups as part of her work at GQR Research, and she says that it isn't only Democratic voters who are motivated by the end of Roe.

“I was doing focus groups the other night — there were three Trump voters, all women, all pissed off about the Dobbs decision,” she says.

IN OTHER NEWS: Failed Trump-loving candidate declares 'I am the Congresswoman' despite clear defeat

Danny Franklin, partner at Bully Pulpit Interactive, similarly tells Cohn that many people who tell pollsters they're angry about where the country is right now aren't just upset about inflation, but also at a Supreme Court that has taken their rights away.

“You have a bunch of Supreme Court justices and a bunch of Christian nationalists saying you can’t have control over your own body ― and people are thinking, nope, no way, I don’t want that," he says.