'Absurdity and vindictiveness': GOP ripped over their hypocritical treatment of Ilhan Omar

The newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives showed its power by quickly removing Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) from her committee assignments, because of her past controversial comments that were deemed antisemitic.

According to New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait, the GOP's sudden hard-line stance on antisemitic comments and behavior is shocking when it is compared to their previous stance of looking the other way when party superstar Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) has made much more direct and derogatory antisemitic statements.

"The absurdity and vindictiveness of the Omar decision is thrown into the starkest relief when you consider it in conjunction with the treatment of Greene.Greene was immediately restored back to her committee privileges with the GOP control of the House," Chait wrote in an op-ed.

Omar's been attacked from the right mainly for a 2019 statement where she said that U.S. support of Israel is financially motivated, and drew heavy criticism from both political parties. The House of Representatives even specifically denounced Omar's comments in a formal resolution.

In direct contrast, Greene has made a series of highly publicized comments steeped in antisemitism without any reprimand from the Republic party.

Greene is a political colleague of known white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who has become a popular personality within some fringe GOP political circles. Greene also drew public ire when she compared COVID restrictions and the noting of vaccinated and non-vaccinated employees was similar to what Jewish people dealt with during the Holocaust. She initially apologized for her comments, but then withdrew her apology after pressure from the far-right.