Infamous 'Access Hollywood' tape can be shown to Trump rape case jury: Judge

A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot stop rape accuser E. Jean Carroll from showing a jury the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in her lawsuit against him, Law&Crime reported.

“In this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote.

As Bloomberg points out, Trump argued that the 2005 hot-mic recording of him making comments to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush where he suggests that he routinely sexually assaults women wasn’t relevant to the trial. The tape included his infamous "grab 'em by the p---" statement.

During his deposition in the suit, Trump said it’s “historically” true that stars “can do anything.”

“And you consider yourself to be a star?” Carroll’s lawyer asked him.

“I think you can say that, yeah,” Trump said.