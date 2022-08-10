Watch: Man gets confronted at his home after harassing street vendor with racist insults

A man was caught on video hurling racial insults at a taco stand vendor in Long Beach, California, and he owner says this wasn’t the first time the man has come to his taco stand to attack him and his customers, KTLA reports.

Tacos Lionel owner Lionel Perez says he wanted to speak out because attacks on Los Angeles vendors are increasing.

Perez said it was the fourth time in two months that the same man had harassed him at his taco stand. This time, he took out his phone and started recording.

The Aug. 2 video shows the unidentified man hurling profanities at the street vendor and his customers, making obscene hand gestures and threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Perez says the man at one point threw his cooking grill the ground and spit on his food.

Edin Enamorado, who says he's a street vendor activist, was so angered by the incident that he found out where the man lives and confronted him on video.

In the video, the unidentified man said that he has problems with alcohol and drugs, and also claimed he did threaten to call immigration officers. The man apologized for his actions, admitted to spitting on the food and making the racist comments.

Tacos Lionel has seen a huge boost in business after the incident went viral.

“A lot of people still have a stigma against [vendors],” Enamorado said. “We need to just come together as a community in situations like this.”

Watch video below or at this link.