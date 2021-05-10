Adam Kinzinger: I warned Kevin McCarthy before January 6 that his words would incite violence — and they did

On Monday morning, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the most prominent House Republican critics of former President Donald Trump, tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), saying that he had gone out of his way to warn him a few days before the attack on the U.S. Capitol that his rhetoric, and the behavior of the GOP, could add fuel to the fire of violence on January 6 — and that McCarthy dismissed him out of hand.
A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call. I told Kevin that his words and our party’s action… https://t.co/RKhDSI61mW— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger)1620653201.0
Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for incitement to insurrection.
According to other reports, McCarthy was initially furious at Trump over the attack, and told him as much in a private phone call. Trump responded, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are." McCarthy has subsequently backed off his former claims that Trump bears some responsibility for the attack.