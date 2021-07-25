'When duty calls': GOPer Adam Kinzinger accepts invitation to join House committee on Capitol riot

Adam Kinzinger appears on MSNBC (screen grab)
According to a statement from Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), he has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to sit on the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th Capitol riot.
Writing, "When duty calls, I will answer," the military veteran said he will be joining fellow Republican Rep. Lynne Cheney (R-WY) on the committee after House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew his choices following a dispute with Pelosi.
In his statement, the GOP lawmaker wrote, "Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the Jan 6 Select Committee and I humbly accepted."
You can see Kinzinger's statement below:
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he has been asked by Pelosi to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee — and he has accep… https://t.co/1UMwgIwkJo— Melanie Zanona (@Melanie Zanona) 1627229219.0