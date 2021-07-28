GOP's Adam Kinzinger blasts his party for attacking Liz Cheney more than N-word-spewing Capitol rioters
On CNN Wednesday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the only Republicans to serve on the House Select Committee on the January 6th Capitol riot, took a shot at members of his party who are more concerned with attacking Republican lawmakers on the committee than the actual people who stormed the Capitol.

"One of the police officers — and they were all heroic — Harry Dunn, offered an analogy during his testimony, sworn testimony before your committee, that a hitman, he says, goes to jail for killing someone, but so does the person who hired the hitman," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is that now your mission, finding out who hired the so-called hitman?"

"Yes," said Kinzinger. "Because the mission is to find out what led to what happened on January 6th. Because the one thing we know is it wasn't a spontaneous, you know — we talk about the security posture and that's important to get to the bottom of, too, but an inadequate security posture is not like a vortex sucking protesters too far into the Capitol. That is an issue we need to get to the bottom of, but that's not what caused January 6. Yeah, there is a lot of questions. But I think we're going to get to the bottom of this."

"By the way, Officer Dunn's testimony about having racial slurs yelled at him, saying that was the first time in a uniform, broke my heart," added Kinzinger. "But I tell you, we should be spending, as a party, way more time denouncing those people that may claim to be Republicans than we should denouncing, I don't know, Liz Cheney, me and others that want to get to the truth."

