'No moral core': GOP's Adam Kinzinger eviscerates Kevin McCarthy after he backs Liz Cheney's primary challenger

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Thursday tore into his own party's leader in the House of Representatives for backing the pro-MAGA primary opponent of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Hours after McCarthy made the highly unusual move as House GOP leader to endorse a primary opponent of an incumbent lawmaker, Kinzinger took to Twitter to slam the decision.

"Kevin McCarthy... at one point fancied himself the new generation conservative for reaching out to Silicon Valley, etc.," he wrote. "Now, we see he is a man with no moral core. Sad to see, honestly. Not the man I thought I knew. Sleep [probably] doesn’t come easily to him."

READ MORE: Ivanka was 'very intertwined' in Trump's business — and her 'brand' is officially dead: Donny Deutsch

The decision to back Cheney's primary challenger came days after the Republican National Committee passed a censure resolution condemning both Cheney and Kinzinger for taking part in the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attacks.

Both Cheney and Kinzinger have remained defiant in the face of being rebuked by their own party, and have vowed to continue their work on the committee.