Adam Kinzinger torches Elon Musk for spreading Paul Pelosi conspiracy theories after police video released

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) called out Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday for spreading bogus conspiracy theories about the brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi shortly after police released body camera footage from the night of the incident.

According to the U.K.'s Independent, Kinzinger responded to a post that Musk shortly after Pelosi was attacked in which he posted a fake news story alleging that Pelosi and his assailant were secret estranged lovers.

"There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye," Musk had tweeted before deleting the post with no explanation or apology.

Musk's comment was giving a wink to online conspiracies linking the two men criminally or even sexually. Other theories about the attack suggested that the Democratic Party staged the crime to win voter sentiment prior to the 2022 midterm elections. To date, no evidence has been found in any of the online conspiracies.

Given all this, Kinzinger directly challenged Musk to address his role in spreading falsehoods in his own Twitter Post.



"Hey @elonmusk care to react to the Pelosi video? You spread the big conspiracy," he wrote.

Musk has not yet responded to the comment directly.