Trump's handpicked 'MAGA all the way' candidate for RNC co-chair drops out after finishing third

Yet another man who received former President Donald Trump's "Complete and Total Endorsement" has lost an election.

Semafor's David Weigel brings word that Michael Whatley, who was Trump's handpicked candidate for Republican National Committee co-chairman, dropped out of the running on Friday afternoon after he finished in third place in the second round of voting.

Trump endorsed Whatley just three days ago and praised him for being "MAGA all the way" and credited him with "leading North Carolina to tremendous success in the recent election, including the victory by Senator Ted Budd."

"Michael Whatley has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump's endorsement concluded. "On to victory in 2024!"

While Trump's endorsement last year proved to be very beneficial to candidates in Republican primaries, it often seemed to have the opposite effect in general elections.

Multiple handpicked Trump candidates lost high-profile Senate and gubernatorial races last year, as hopefuls such as Mehmet Oz, Doug Mastriano, Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Tudor Dixon, Tim Michels, and Herschel Walker all crashed and burned against their Democratic opponents.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took a veiled shot at some of Trump's picks last year when he openly worried that poor "candidate quality" would hurt his party's chances of retaking the Senate.