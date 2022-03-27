Adam Kinzinger hints at Ginni Thomas subpoena: 'We'll call in whoever we need to call in'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Sunday suggested that the House Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 may ask for testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, because she allegedly sent texts to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on Face the Nation, guest host John Dickerson asked Kinzinger about reports that the committee has seditious text messages exchanged by Thomas and Meadows.

"I can't as a member of the committee confirm or deny the existence of those," Kinzinger replied. "We are going to in a methodical, fact-driven way get to the answers here. We'll call in whoever we need to call in."

"I think the bottom line for the committee is this: Was there an effort to overturn the legitimate election of the United States?" he continued. "What was Jan. 6 in relation to that and what is the rot in our system that led to that and does it still exist today?"

"So no one is disputing the authenticity of these texts," Dickerson followed up. "It's the question, will the committee subpoena Ms. Thomas and question her?"

Kinzinger said that he wanted to "make sure" that the committee's actions are not driven by political motivations.

"So when it comes to any future potential calling in of Ms. Thomas, we'll take a look at what the evidence is and we'll make a decision and you all will know as soon as we do," the congressman added. "I think what we don't want to do is get into speculating too much."

Dickerson wondered if the "rot in the system" that Kinzinger was referring to reaches the Supreme Court.

"I'm not going to say that," the Republican lawmaker remarked. "I'm not going to say that it does or doesn't. We're just going to present the American people with what the answer is. And the Supreme Court handles its own ethics, they handle their own internal stuff."

Kinzinger concluded: "But what we need to is present to the American people where they've been lied to, where they've believed lies, where there are bad actors out there. ... That kind of stuff is very important so in five or ten years when kids are reading in the history books about Jan. 6, they're not buying into any of these conspiracy theories, they're getting the truth."

