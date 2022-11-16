J6 has a right to Pence’s testimony because White House violated the separation of powers: committee member
Former Vice President Mike Pence is obligated to testify before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, a member of the investigative body argued on CNN.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was interviewed by CNN's Wolf Blitzer after Pence told Margaret Brennan of CBS News that, "Congress has no right to my testimony."

Blitzer asked Kinzinger for his reaction to Pence closing the door on Jan. 6 testimony.

"So Pence today now is trying to re-win over the Trump people and then he'll say something that likes makes the Trump people and then he wins them back over again," Kinzinger said.

He thought there were two important issues.

"First up, we do have a right to your testimony if we need it," Kinzinger said. "Secondly, you violated the separation of powers when your boss sent a rampaging group of people to destroy the Capitol."

"So let's just stop that," Kinzinger suggested. "We're probably not going to talk to him, that's fine, but to say we don't have a right is completely unacceptable. He's going to try to both-sides everything."

