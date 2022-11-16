Pence refuses Jan. 6 interview: 'Congress has no right to my testimony'

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced in a new interview this week that he would refuse to be interviewed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pence, who is on tour for his new book titled, So Help Me God, was interviewed by Margaret Brennan of CBS News.

"Do you intend to ever sit and answer questions, written, in person, for the Jan. 6 committee?" Brennan asked. "Do you believe, though, that the public deserves it?"

"Is this interview it? Is this book it? Or will you answer questions about that day before Congress?" she asked.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-backed Arizona election loser Kari Lake cries 'BS' over results — and it badly backfires

Pence complained about the makeup of the select committee.

"I served for twelve years in Congress, it's inconceivable to me one party would appoint every member of the committee on Congress," Pence said.

Pence went on to say, "Congress has no right to my testimony."

Watch below or at this link.