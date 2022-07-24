Adam Kinzinger: Jan. 6 hearings moved 'hardcore' Trump supporters who 'now just can't stand him'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said this week that the House Jan. 6 Committee is getting results because some of former President Donald Trump's "hardcore" supporters "now just can't stand him."



During an interview on ABC's This Week program, host Jonathan Karl ask Kinzinger if the Jan. 6 Committee's work was "having an impact on your Republican colleagues in the House or on Republican voters generally."

"On the House, I don't know," Kinzinger chuckled. "Because I've been -- every day, I cease to be amazed at how much they are willing to accept and not say anything."

"In terms of Republicans in general," he continued, "you have kind of the bulk of Republican voters, this doesn't appear to be having a ton of impact. Maybe people are shifting more towards a potential for a Ron DeSantis. Trumpism isn't dying even though Trump is becoming irrelevant."

Kinzinger added: "I'm hearing a lot of anecdotal stuff around the edges of people who have been, you know, hardcore with Trump but now just can't stand him. It's enough to make a bit of difference within maybe a GOP primary. But I think on the bigger term, it's denying anywhere near 50% of the American voters willing to basically go along with something like the coup on Jan. 6."

Kinzinger said that he expects future Republicans to denounce their allegiance to Trump.

Watch the video below from ABC.