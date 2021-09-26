Indicted Giuliani henchmen are ‘now officially haunting’ Republican’s campaign for US Senate

The U.S. Senate campaign by Republican former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is facing fallout from two indicted associates of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"Well, that didn't take long. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are now officially haunting Adam Laxalt's U.S. Senate campaign. This past week, Politico first reported that prosecutors plan to call Laxalt to testify in the upcoming trial of Parnas, who is charged with violating federal straw and foreign donor bans in connection with contributions to 2018 state and federal political campaigns," John L. Smith reported for the Nevada Independent. "That included a pair of $5,000 contributions from Parnas running mate Fruman to Laxalt's unsuccessful run for governor."



The report noted an image of Fruman, Laxalt and Parnas that the publication had previously described as "a picture worth a thousand headaches for Laxalt."

"Those pass-through contributions were punctuated by a cringe-worthy grip-and-grin photo of Parnas and Fruman flanking a smiling Laxalt. The picture places Laxalt in infamous company given the roles Parnas and Fruman played in assisting former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani in a fruitless search for Ukrainian dirt on Joe Biden. The resulting scandal led to Trump's second impeachment," the publication reported.

Laxalt also pushed the "Big Lie" that resulted in Trump's second impeachment.

"He fought valiantly against the Election Fraud, which took place in Nevada," Trump falsely claimed in an August endorsement emailed to reporters.

Laxalt was ridiculed for being suckered by the Giuliani associates.

"But at least take time to acknowledge that, at the time of their indictment, the political tell about Parnas and Fruman was painfully obvious: They were more stooges than sages. Anyone who bothered to look might have noticed that," Smith reported. "If Laxalt was slow to pick up on the ham-handed Lev-and-Igor hustle, it raises the issue of whether Nevadans want to send a carnival rube to the Senate. If he had suspicions about the pair's political provenance and declined to act, it would put him in an even worse light."

Read the full analysis.