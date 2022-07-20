Nevada Senate candidate's spox marched with Proud Boys to the Capitol on J6: report

CNN Kfile "scoop team" on Tuesday released bombshell conclusions it came to after an extensive examination of Jan. 6 video.

"The new communications director for the Republican Senate nominee in Nevada – a key state that could determine control in Washington – marched to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with two members of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers including one who was later charged with sedition and another with breaking into the Capitol and at least two others who were charged for illegally entering the building, according to videos reviewed by CNN’s KFile," Andrew Kaczynski reported. "Courtney Holland, a Nevada-based political activist who does not appear to have entered the Capitol building herself and has not been charged with crimes related to January 6, was named Adam Laxalt’s top spokeswoman in early July."

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is running for U.S. Senate against Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro (D-NV) after losing the 2018 governor's race.

"Early on the morning of January 6, Holland walked with a group to the main rally, which featured Trump, according to a video in a since-deleted tweet on her account archived on the Internet Wayback Machine. The group included three other speakers listed for the rally near the Capitol," CNN reported. "Following Trump’s rally, Holland was part of a group that now-included four other scheduled speakers for the second rally that made their way toward the Capitol guided by three Oath Keepers, according to videos and photos reviewed by CNN’s KFile. Holland said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday that she did not know the men, describing them as “security.” Two of those Oath Keepers, Kenneth Harrelson and Jason Dolan, have since been charged by the Department of Justice for their role in the Capitol attack"

READ: DOJ: Trump isn't immune from prosecution — even if he runs again

Laxalt, the son of former Sen. Pete Domenici (R-NM) and grandson of former Gov. and Sen. Paul Laxalt (R-NV), was endorsed by Donald Trump last August.

"The documents outlining evidence against Dolan noted both Oath Keepers traveled to Washington together and were frequently together before and during the Capitol riot," CNN reported. "It alleged both men brought weapons to the area that they left in Virginia. Dolan’s indictment from the Department of Justice makes reference to his march from the event near the White House. Numerous members of the Oath Keepers have been charged for their roles breaking into the Capitol building. Last week, the Justice Department released new details that alleged extensive planning by the Oath Keepers to prepare for violence in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, including lessons to conduct “hasty ambushes,” a “death list” of Georgia election officials and attempts to acquire homemade firearms."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump just issued a thinly-veiled threat against Wisconsin GOP leader to decertify the election