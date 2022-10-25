Adidas dumps Kanye West partnership after multiple anti-Semitic tirades: report
Kanye West attends the in-store signing of his new release 'Graduation' held at the Virgin Megastore Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, California, United States on September 13, 2007. (Shutterstock.com)

Sportswear manufacturer Adidas is reportedly ending its partnership with rapper Kanye West after he went on multiple anti-Semitic tirades in recent weeks.

Sources tell Bloomberg News that the company may announce it's ditching West as soon as Tuesday amid public pressure to end the partnership.

"The Adidas decision follows weeks of deliberations inside the company, which over the past decade has built the Yeezy line -- together with Ye -- into a brand that’s accounted for as much as 8% of Adidas’s total sales, according to several estimates from Wall Street analysts," writes Bloomberg. "Adidas earlier this month called the partnership 'one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history' and said it will continue co-managing Yeezy products during its review."

However, that success has also come with multiple public relations headaches after West got suspended from Twitter and Instagram for posting anti-Semitic rants targeting the Jewish community.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," West wrote in one post. "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

