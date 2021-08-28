WATCH: CNN host pulled up short by ex-Navy SEAL for casting suspicion on rescued Afghan refugees

A former Navy SEAL who participated in a daring rescue of Afghan refugees earlier in the week under the name "Pineapple Express", cut off CNN host Michael Smerconish for questioning the loyalties of refugees who were extricated along with their families because they were U.S. allies during the occupation.

According to ABC, "Moving after nightfall in near-pitch black darkness and extremely dangerous conditions, the group said it worked unofficially in tandem with the United States military and U.S. embassy to move people, sometimes one person at a time, or in pairs, but rarely more than a small bunch, inside the wire of the U.S. military-controlled side of Hamid Karzai International Airport.," with the report adding that the group was made up of volunteers.

Speaking with Smerconish on Saturday morning, Lt. Jason Redman, U.S. Navy SEAL (ret) described their motivations that eventually led the CNN host to question the safety of bringing out refugees.

"Everywhere in the world, there are people," Redmond explained. "These people are mothers and fathers and sons and daughters and they have children and they want to live a good life. They want to live a free life and have the opportunity to do all of the things we want to accomplish."

"I get it," Smerconish said cutting him off. "Jason, let me ask this question, because I applaud, it sounds awfully noble and patriotic, but how do you know the people that you're letting in or providing passage can be trusted?"

"Michael, because they've already been vetted," the former SEAL shot back. "We're focusing on the individuals that were already provided visas. That means not only did they work for the United States government in some capacity, or supporting American forces."

"But all of the individuals we're bringing in that already have approved visas, these are individuals that could not get out," he continued. "So, we thought what could the U.S. government have done better."

