'We lost this war several years ago': CNN's Fareed Zakaria delivers cold hard reality about Afghanistan
Fareed Zakaria (CNN)

CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Monday delivered hard truth to anyone still thinks the military situation in Afghanistan was ever salvageable.

In the wake of President Joe Biden's speech about the chaotic exit of American personnel from Kabul, Zakaria reminded viewers of just how much has been sacrificed in the Afghanistan war with no results to show for it.

"The point is that, ultimately, we failed in trying to nation-build in Afghanistan, but more importantly and simply, defeating the Taliban," he said. "Let's remember, the Taliban controlled 5 percent of the country in 2001, roughly, once we ousted them. They were up to 50 percent by the time Donald Trump was in office when there were 15,000 American troops in the country. So the Taliban had been gaining ground."

While some have declared that the situation in Afghanistan could have been stabilized given more time, Zakaria said this was a fantasy given the last 20 years of failure.

"At the end of the day, the problem is we lost this war several years ago," he said. "We have not been able to defeat the Taliban."

