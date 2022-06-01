Republican AG who killed a man won’t stand for re-election after impeachment trial: report

Embattled South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not run for re-election in 2022, South Dakota News Now reported Wednesday, based on "sources close to the matter."

"Ravnsborg’s tenure as Attorney General has been marred by a September 2020 crash where he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever with his car near Highmore. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges that did not find him criminally responsible for Boever’s death. The South Dakota House of Representatives impeached him in April over the incident and the events that followed," the network reported.

Department of Criminal Investigation Director Dave Natvig and former Attorney General Marty Jackley will compete for the nomination at a GOP convention.

"Ravnsborg did not respond to a request for comment on the matter. However, sources close to the matter tell Dakota News Now that since being impeached in the House, Ravnsborg has been telling Republican delegates and close confidants that he will not run for the office again in 2022, regardless of the outcome of the Senate impeachment trial later this month," the network reported.

Ravnsborg said he was reading conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden shortly before striking the man.

Ravnsborg's impeachment trial will take place June 21 and 22, 2022.

The GOP convention is being held June 23 through 25.

The report will likely be seen as a victory for Gov. Kristi Noem, who had sought to oust Ravnsborg.

On Friday, Ravnsborg announced his office had declined to file possession of child pornography charges against billionaire T. Denny Sanford, the richest man in South Dakota.