Boulder gunman 'deeply disturbed' and paranoid: Brother
A Colorado man who shot and killed 10 people at a Boulder grocery store was a deeply disturbed individual, according to his older brother.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the King Soopers massacre, and his brother described him as "very anti-social" and paranoid, reported The Daily Beast.

"When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, 'People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me,'" the brother said. "She went out, and there was no one. We didn't know what was going on in his head."

The 34-year-old Ali Aliwi Alissa believes his brother, who was taken into custody after the shooting, is mentally ill.

Police released the names of the 10 people killed: Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.