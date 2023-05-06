WATCH: New Lincoln Project video features AI rendering of Tucker Carlson reading incendiary text
The Lincoln Project on Friday released a new video featuring an AI-generated rendering of Tucker Carlson’s voice reading his own incendiary text message obtained by The New York Times earlier this week.

The video titled “Tucker In His Own Words” shows the former Fox News cable host rooting for Trump supporters during the beating of an Antifa protester.

The text messages contributed to a sequence of events that led to Carlson’s dismissal from the right-wing outlet, The Times reports.

The Times reports that “For years, Mr. Carlson espoused views on his show that amplified the ideology of white nationalism. But the text message revealed more about his views on racial superiority.”

“A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington,” the AI rendering of Carlson’s voice is heard saying in the video.

“A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living (expletive) out of him. It was three against one, at least.

“Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight.

“Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.”

The video concludes with a banner that reads “That’s Tucker Carlson in his own words.”

