Trump-appointed judge rejects briefing from ex-GOP officials opposing special master
Judge with Gavel (Shutterstock)

A judge appointed by former President Donald Trump has rejected a "friend of the court" amicus brief filed by former government officials who served in Republican administrations.

In a paperless ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said that she would not accept the brief arguing against a special master to decide whether the government can retain records that were seized from Mar-a-Lago.

The ruling came a day after Cannon ordered the appointment of an independent arbiter, effectively halting a national security investigation.

"In the middle of the Special Master briefing, a group of experts filed an amicus brief," National Security Counselors Executive Director Kel McClanahan noted on Twitter. "Judge Cannon just rejected it. I can't recall ever seeing this happen before."

