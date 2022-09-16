George Conway had never questioned a judge's fitness for the bench — until Aileen Cannon's ruling

Prominent conservative attorney George Conway had harsh words on Thursday for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon.
"We do have breaking news tonight on the legal fight over the documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago," CNN's John Berman reported. "Two big developments, both going against the Justice Department. One involving its attempt to resume its investigation into the former president's handling of the classified records, the other, the appointment of the special master to review those documents."
For analysis, Berman interviewed Conway, who said, "this ruling is absolutely a disgrace."
"And I don't think it's going to take very much to overturn it," Conway explained. "I mean, Bill Barr last week told The New York Times that the original motion by Donald Trump's lawyers was a crock of sh*t. A crock of sh*t. That's what he said to The New York Times this opinion is worse than that."
"This opinion is absolutely atrocious," Conway said. "And I have to say -- and I've never said this publicly about a federal judge in my life, you have to wonder whether this judge belongs on the federal bench."
Later in the interview, Conway said Trump is "terrified about the fact that he has been caught stealing red-handed stealing government documents of the highest, highest security nature."
