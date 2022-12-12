Judge Aileen Cannon officially ends Trump's special master 'that she never should've initiated'
Judge Aileen Cannon, Donald Trump (Court photo, Trump photo via AFP)

District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday officially ended a special master proceeding that former President Donald Trump had sought after government documents were seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Last week, the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Cannon should have never initiated the proceedings in the first place.

"We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant," Judge William Pryor for a unanimous panel ruling. "Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so. Either approach would be a radical reordering of our caselaw limiting the federal courts' involvement in criminal investigations. And both would violate bedrock separation-of-powers limitations."

On Monday, Cannon made the termination of the special master proceeding official.

"This case is DISMISSED FOR LACK OF JURISDICTION," Cannon's order said. "Any scheduled hearings are CANCELED, any pending motions are DENIED AS MOOT, and all deadlines are TERMINATED."

In a tweet on Monday, attorney Norm Eisen noted that Cannon "never should've initiated" the special master proceeding.

