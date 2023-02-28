Air Force fires six officials from North Dakota nuclear base — and doesn't explain why

The U.S. Air Force has relieved six officers of duty at the nuclear base in Minot, North Dakota, The Daily Beast reported on Monday.
However, military officials aren't explaining the reason why. Rather, they are attributing the terminations simply to a "loss of confidence."
According to the Military Times, "Col. Gregory Mayer, who ran the 5th Mission Support Group at Minot Air Force Base; Maj. Jonathan Welch, the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander; and four unnamed subordinates" were those relieved of duty.
“These personnel actions were necessary to maintain the very high standards we demand of those units entrusted with supporting our nation’s nuclear mission,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara.
In recent years, the military has faced a number of crises undermining confidence in the chain of command, from the infiltration of white nationalists to over 3,000 troops being kicked out over refusing to comply with the former COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
High-ranking military officials have come under controversy as well. In 2020, a Marine general was relieved of command after allegedly using a racial slur during a training session.