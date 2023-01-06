Airline passenger detained after drunkenly urinating on another person's blanket
Photo by Emanuel Alexandru on Unsplash

On Friday, Business Insider reported that a passenger on an Air India flight was detained after drunkenly urinating on an empty seat and another passenger's blanket.

"The incident occurred on flight 142 from Paris to Delhi on December 6. The passenger urinated on a empty seat and the blanket of another passenger, Air India told Insider," reported Sam Tabarhiti. "Cabin crew isolated the passenger and informed air traffic control in Delhi that a passenger on the flight was intoxicated, an airline representative said. Authorities were also alerted."

"Officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), an Indian federal police force, detained the man when the flight landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Fortune reported," the story continued. "The man and the other passenger discussed the incident came to an 'understanding,' an airline representative said. He gave the passenger a written apology, and she did not want the airline to file a police report. The man was then allowed to leave the airport."

A similar incident happened last month, when a business class passenger urinated on an elderly woman. According to The Hindu, "The airline not only failed to hand him over to security personnel but also forced the woman to sit in the urine-soaked seat for a part of her journey."

This comes after a number of U.S. airlines went through years of elevated incidents on flights, spurred in part by passengers enraged over mask rules during the COVID-19 pandemic — something which the Federal Aviation Administration ultimately cracked down on with stiff fines, penalties, and criminal referrals in the most severe cases.

In one highly-publicized incident, an intoxicated American Airlines passenger on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City screamed racist threats at an Asian woman who had gotten up to stretch her back, then snarled and gnawed on his mask like an animal.

