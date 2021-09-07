An airline passenger was arrested Monday following a drunken, racist meltdown aboard an American Airlines flight.

Raw video from the incident, which occurred during a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, shows the man growling like an animal as he puts on a mask.

According to fellow passenger Dennis Busch, who filmed the meltdown, it began when the man "yelled at a woman of Asian ethnicity, telling her to sit down while she was standing up 'to deal with a back issue,'" SLC's Fox affiliate reported.

"He then told flight attendants that the woman and the person she was with 'didn't belong here,'" the station reported.

"After asking him to calm down the man went into a complete meltdown of racist, sexist and belligerent comments, culminating in his arrest at the gate," Busch wrote on Instagram. "We were lucky to have such a well trained crew who kept their cool throughout the flight!"

The video shows several police officers pulling the man out of his seat and arresting him after the plane landed. He reportedly was taken to a hospital to be checked out before being cited for public intoxication.

Watch the raw video as well as the Fox affiliate's report below.











