Fight breaks out on Southwest flight before passengers and crew break it up

A fight that broke out on a Southwest flight out of Dallas this Monday was captured on video, showing two men fighting as passengers tried to separate them, WHAS11 reported.

In a separate video, one of the men says he was only trying to protect his family. He approached me aggressively with my family. Don't play with my family," the man said.

Both men were eventually escorted off the plane.

While Southwest did not elaborate on what led to the fight, they praised the crew for how I was handled.

IN OTHER NEWS: MAGA lawmaker faces ethics complaint over hearing that featured wild bribery allegations

"We commend [the flight crew] for managing the situation and ensuring the Safety and Comfort of the other Passengers in the cabin," the airline said in a statement.

Watch the video below or at this link.