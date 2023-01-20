New Virginia election official thought Trump won 2020 by 'millions' of votes
Al Bedrosian (Official photo)

Al Bedrosian, a newly minted member of the Roanoke City Electoral Board, said two years ago that he believed former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election by "millions" of votes, even though he actually lost the election by millions of votes.

Roanoke Times columnist Dan Casey did a review of some of videos that Bedrosian made in the wake of the 2020 election and he found that they will filled with conspiracy theories about Democrats stealing the election from Trump.

"I’m not going with the fact that, uh, that he [Trump] was the reason he lost," he said on one video on January 28th. "I think he won, actually... I think, I think he probably won by millions of votes."

In a vide posted a couple of months later Bedrosian argued that Democrats had given up trying to do anything to help people because they had obtained magical voter fraud capabilities.

"But it seems now, if also combined with what you’re saying, you also fix the elections, and you have... sketchy if not total fraud in elections, you don’t even need any of your policies to really work anymore," he said. "You just do them, and when election time comes around you still win, because who knows if the votes were real or not?"

Casey reached out to Bedrosian to see if he still believed Trump won by "millions" of votes but so far has not received a response.

