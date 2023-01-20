Solomon Pena MAGA
Photo: Solomon Pena /Twitter

Solomon Peña, the failed Trump-loving New Mexico state legislative candidate who is accused of paying off gunmen to open fire on the homes of Democratic officials, may have gotten some of his campaign funds from narcotics trafficking, suggested police on Thursday, according to KOB4.

“APD detectives learned through witness interviews related to the shooting investigation that Peña identified individuals to funnel contributions from an unknown source to his legislative campaign,” said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in an official statement. “Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether the money for the campaign contributions was generated from narcotics trafficking, and whether campaign laws were violated.”

"Police said one of the suspects in the shootings, Jose Trujillo, donated more than $5,000 to Peña’s campaign last year. Trujillo was also reportedly listed as a cashier in campaign finance reports," reported Christina Rodriguez. "Trujillo’s mother also donated $4,000 to the campaign, according to APD. Those contributions, listed under the same address, represent nearly 40% of the money raised by Peña."

Peña, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, insisted with no evidence that his election was rigged after he lost his election 26 to 74.

According to other reports, Peña had a criminal history even before he ran for office.

The Daily Beast has noted that Peña was previously convicted of running a "smash and grab" retail burglary ring, in which he and his associates crashed vehicles into the storefronts of big box stores at night when they were locked up, and grabbing whatever items they could for resale. While in prison, Peña filed multiple lawsuits against the corrections facility, including for one in which he insisted prison staff were "discriminating" against him for not letting him work kitchen duty.

