Al Franken targets 'political roadkill' Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham in comedy tour recalling Senate years: report
Al Franken at the Democratic National Convention - screen grab

Comedian and former Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is taking aim at his erstwhile colleagues from both sides of the aisle — but especially Texas Republican Ted Cruz — as part of a new 15-city standup tour.

"I like Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I really hate Ted Cruz," Franken told a nearly sold-out crowd in Northampton, Mass., on Saturday, according to a report from the Washington Post.

"Franken's finest Cruz bit, his chef's kiss, involves fellow Minnesota Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a luxury ocean liner and an unprintable bodily function. It rarely fails to kill," the Post reported.

Franken launched his "The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour" more than three years after resigning from the Senate in the wake of allegations that he groped and inappropriately kissed several women. Franken has adamantly denied the allegations, and fans attending his show said they believe he was "railroaded."

"For more than eight years in the Senate, Al Franken largely stifled the funny, as though he coexisted with a powerful alter ego in desperate need of submission: Senator Franken and 'Saturday Night Live' Al," the Post reports. "He had to watch everything he said. He dared to be dull. No longer. Now, everything is political roadkill for his new comedy tour. ... He can swear like a sailor — or, more precisely, a comic — and call Cruz any invective he wishes."

In addition to Cruz, Franken mocks and "occasionally drubs" Republicans Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley, Lindsey Graham and former Sen. Tom Coburn — as well as Democrats Bernie Sanders, Dianne Feinstein and Charles Schumer. His act even includes a bit about Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that features Franken impersonating McConnell by "slowing his speech to the velocity of an impaired turtle."

"Did he slam former president Donald Trump? Indeed, but not nearly as much as Cruz or the minority leader," the Post reports.

"Mitch McConnell has systematically ruined the Senate," Franken said.


SmartNews