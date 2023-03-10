Al Franken: Fox 'pushed the law' to save their stock price
Former Minnesota senator and comedian Al Franken laid into former President Donald Trump and Fox News on his "Talking Feds" podcast Thursday.

This comes in reaction to the mounting revelations in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox for defamation over their promotion of conspiracy theories that election systems around the country were rigged.

"It's a cut above because it was Trump pushing a Big Lie, which is the biggest lie you can kind of tell, other than, I guess, maybe going to war for the wrong reason, which we've had a couple of those too," said Franken. "But this is clearly not just him lying, but clearly lying, and it being so obvious that he's lying and having people lying on his behalf who are so clearly lying. And everyone at Fox looking at it and going, like, they're lying, but let's not say that, let's continue to push the lie because otherwise, our stock price will go down."

"That's about — I don't know how much clearer cut you can get," Franken added.

Fox News, despite legal experts believing them to be in a perilous position, continues to deny any defamatory action in their coverage of the 2020 election.

“Dominion and its private equity owners join a long line of public figures and corporations across the country that have long tried to silence the press and this lawsuit from Staple Street Capital-owned Dominion is nothing more than another flagrant attack on the First Amendment," said Fox News officials in a message to Raw Story. "FOX News will continue to fiercely protect the free press as a ruling in favor of Dominion would have grave consequences for journalism across this country.”

