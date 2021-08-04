Trump-loving Alabama GOP chair could face impeachment over 'fishy' MAGA-rally fundraising scheme
President Donald Trump speaking at his 'Make America Great Again' campaign rally in Orlando, Florida (screengrab)

Some Alabama Republican leaders are calling for the impeachment of the state's GOP chair, in response to a "fishy" fundraising scheme involving Congressman Mo Brooks and an upcoming Donald Trump rally.

Alabama GOP chairman John Wahl has pledged to provide Trump's Save America PAC with up to $300,000 of party funds to hold the rally, according to the Alabama Political Reporter. Wahl and other party executives have also been coordinating with Brooks to raise money for the congressman's campaign in conjunction with the rally slated for Cullman on Aug. 21.

The state GOP's bylaws prevent it from taking sides in primary races, but Wahl and Brooks have reportedly been lobbying for Trump to stage a rally there in part because the incumbent right-wing extremist congressman is trailing Republican challenger Katie Britt in fundraising by a wide margin.

"Several executive committee members expressed to APR that they fear explicit coordination with Brooks' campaign at the highest levels of the party's leadership," the site reported. "Some even question whether there could be a violation of federal campaign laws because the Save America political action committee is providing the tickets."

The state GOP has been sending out text messages to members promising them special access to the Trump rally if they contribute to Brooks' campaign, including better parking, air-conditioned tents, and photos with the congressman.

Several members of the party's steering committee reportedly are angered by the arrangement, and the idea of impeaching Wahl is "being seriously discussed."

"The Alabama Republican Party should never take sides in a contested primary," said one member who requested anonymity. "And to spend $300,000 on a rally when this money should go to get out the vote and help local candidates seems like a bridge too far for Chairman Wahl. It's fishy at best and at the least violates our principles."

