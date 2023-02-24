Watch: Alan Dershowitz grilled over massages he got at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion

During an appearance on conservative comedian Alex Stein's new show on The Blaze, Alan Dershowitz was peppered with questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged massage he received at Epstein's mansion.

Stein played a clip from an interview Dershowitz gave to The Hill back in August, where he explained that there was nothing illegal about the massage and that it was done by a 40-year-old professional massage therapist named Olga.

"You admitted to a massage with Jeffrey Epstein -- that sounds bad in theory," Stein said. "I don't know, I'm just saying, as an attorney how do we justify that? Even in that clip, you said you didn't get many massages and all of a sudden you're at Jeffrey Epstein's having a massage. It just raises red flags to the conspiracy theorists that are watching."

Dershowitz claimed that he was having neck pains and his wife arranged the massage or him, and she had one as well. Since Dershowitz was representing Epstein at the time, he said Epstein suggested the massage therapist to the couple.

IN OTHER NEWS: How Trump-empowered religious extremists are having a Supreme Court 'field day': advocate

"I did nothing wrong," Dershowitz added, saying that he's the one who publicly disclosed the massage. "I have nothing to hide, I wanted it all out there."

"I don't want to infer any guilt whatsoever," Stein said. "The problem is, you look at Jeffrey Epstein and his relationship with Prince Andrew ... I'm just saying, these high, powerful people -- it's very intriguing, especially for me."

Watch the video below or at this link.