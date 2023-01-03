Alan Dershowitz asks judge to be excused from sanctions tied to Kari Lake's failed lawsuit
Alan Dershowitz, Kari lake (Dershowitz photo via AFP, Lake via Shutterstock)

According to a report from the Pinal Central, famed attorney Alan Dershowitz has petitioned an Arizona judge to not be sanctioned for providing legal advice to Kari Lake for her lawsuit claiming the 2022 election was stolen from her.

The report notes that U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi threw out the filings by Lake and fellow election denier Mark Finchem after ruling that their claims that "using tabulators can produce inaccurate results were little more than speculation, backed only by 'vague' allegations about electronic voting systems generally."

Following that ruling, Tuchi ruled that the pair’s attorneys were liable for legal fees incurred by Maricopa County in the amount of $141,690.

In his filing, Dershowitz stated he was only a consultant and not a participant in the failed legal maneuver.

Dershowitz, in a declaration submitted by his attorney Jack Wilenchik, claimed, "I was asked to provide my consultation only on constitutional issues in lawsuits involving voting machines."

"My role was expressly limited to the potential for future abuses based on the unwillingness of voting machine companies to disclose the inner workings of their machines,’’ he added before elaborating, "I helped to develop the following argument: When a private company is hired by the government to perform a quintessential government function such as vote counting, it cannot refuse to provide relevant information about the workings of its machines on the grounds of business secrets,’’ Dershowitz said. “I believed and still believe that this is a profoundly important issue that goes to the heart of future voting integrity.’’

The attorney, who assisted in Donald Trump's second impeachment defense, also added that he is not an exp[ert on voting machines -- the center of Lake's failed lawsuit.

